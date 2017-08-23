All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    23/08/2017 15:35 BST

    Mum And Dad Reveal How To 'Properly' Tuck Your Toddler Into Bed

    We'll try this one at home😂

     

    A mum and dad have shared their hilarious ‘tip’ for parents who know that a toddler’s bedtime routine can be a struggle to get right.

    Autumn, and her husband, filmed themselves tucking their two-year-old daughter Avaleigh in for the night, and their technique is a little... unconventional.

    See for yourself: 

    How to properly tuck-in a toddler.

    Avaleigh then lets out a scream and crawls out from under the bed laughing hysterically, to which her mother says: “You are so silly.”

    The 30-second clip first went viral a few years ago when the parents uploaded it to YouTube, but it recently gained popularity again with other parents sharing it. 

    The couple run a YouTube channel called ’Autumn Loving MyMiracles’ which has followed their progress since they married in 2008 and then when the mother-of-two was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome a year later.

    The family now have two children, Avaleigh, and Emmy, four.

    Related...

    MORE:parentsfamily timeToddlersSleepcomedy

    Conversations