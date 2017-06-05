A dad has bravely spoken out to warn parents about the risks button batteries pose to children after his daughter died from swallowing one last year.

To mark Child Safety Week (5-11 June 2017), George Asan, from Hampshire, shared his story in a short film, made with the Child Accident Prevention Trust (CAPT), detailing how he lost his two-year-daughter Francesca in May 2016.

Francesca died after a small button battery she swallowed became lodged in her throat and burned through, causing internal bleeding.

“It is very hard for me to talk about losing Francesca,” said Asan.

“I hope that by talking about Francesca’s death it will encourage other families to talk about accidents and ask questions about what they can do to stop them happening to their own children.”