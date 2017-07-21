A dad decided to take matters into own hands and throw a sports day for his son with Asperger’s, after it was suggested the boy shouldn’t take part in his school’s one.

Mark Anthony Birchall, from Liverpool, shared a Facebook status on 18 July claiming the special needs teacher at his son’s school asked if he’d prefer to keep his son home on the sports day so there weren’t “any scenes”.

Birchall wrote: “She asked me if I’d like I could keep Jacob off school until the afternoon as he may not like other children winning the races and because there are going to be parents present so didn’t want there to be any scenes and for Jacob to get upset if he didn’t win a race.”

Speaking to HuffPost UK, the dad said: “I felt really let down that they would even suggest this to me.”

The headteacher in Banks Road Primary School has since apologised for this suggestion.