Man Surprised His Parents With Pregnancy Announcement One Day Before His Wife Gave Birth

A man decided to keep his wife’s pregnancy a secret from his parents, until they visited, a day before the baby was born.

Tannin Pease and his wife Katie, who already have two children, had experienced two miscarriages so didn’t want to share the pregnancy news too soon.

Seeing as Pease’s parents lived far away from them, they decided to keep the secret going a bit longer and surprise them with an announcement later on.

“We had already been through two miscarriages where we told people we were pregnant and then we had to tell them we weren’t anymore,” Katie Pease told ABC News.

The couple filmed the moment Tannin’s parents walked into the door and saw his wife’s bump.