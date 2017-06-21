Dad's Secret Mission Before Daughter's First Leg Wax Will Melt Your Heart

It’s official: we’ve unearthed the world’s loveliest dad.
Reddit user carlinha1289 said her mum was never much of a ‘let’s do things together’ kind of person, which meant that when it came to trying out manicures, waxing and bra shopping, she felt a bit left out.
Thankfully her dad was always around to help.
Recently carlinha1289 discovered that when she went to get her legs waxed for the first time, her father went to get his waxed first so he knew she’d be okay.
But he never told her that and, in true dad fashion, he kept his secret for years and years.
Carlinha1289 recalled that she was 16 and it was time for her school prom, so she told her dad she wanted to get her legs waxed.
“I mean, I obviously didn’t want to have missed spots and I wanted my legs to be smooth and whatnot,” she explained.
“My dad was very hesitant. He first said ‘no, not yet’, but as prom was approaching I became more and more insistent and he just said ‘fine’ and that he’d do some research and book an appointment.
“As usual, he held to his word and a few days later, I had an appointment with the sweetest waxer I’ll probably ever meet.
“My dad had ONE condition: no upper legs. We convinced him to do a couple [of] inches from my knees...but no more than that.”
At the time, Carlinha1289 didn’t think much of this request and forgot about the story until she returned to the salon more than 10 years later.
“Summer is here and I booked an appointment with her this morning,” she wrote on Reddit.
“After all the catching up we did (a good five years!) she said she had to tell me something.
“She told me that before my first appointment, my dad had called her and booked an appointment for himself. He spoke to her about her techniques and whatnot. He requested a full leg shave and she was happy to oblige.
“After he was done, he told her that he really didn’t enjoy any of it but that his 16-year-old daughter wanted to have her legs waxed and that he wanted to try it first. He booked an appointment for me that very same day.”
She continued: “The waxer said that he called the very next day saying he had bruising on his upper legs and that it hurt. The waxer said it was possible and somewhat common, so he vetoed the upper leg for me.”
Understandably, Carlinha1289 was incredibly touched by her father’s secret mission.
“It was just another reminder of how thoughtful he is and always was,” she said.
After sharing the beautiful story on Reddit, she was inundated with comments.
“Man this is incredible,” pintoftomatoes wrote. “He went through it himself to make sure it’d be ok for you. That’s parenthood right there.”
TaylorAtWork added: “As someone who did not grow up with a father, this makes my heart so happy. Your dad is awesome.”