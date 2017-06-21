Dad's Secret Mission Before Daughter's First Leg Wax Will Melt Your Heart

It’s official: we’ve unearthed the world’s loveliest dad. Reddit user carlinha1289 said her mum was never much of a ‘let’s do things together’ kind of person, which meant that when it came to trying out manicures, waxing and bra shopping, she felt a bit left out. Thankfully her dad was always around to help. Recently carlinha1289 discovered that when she went to get her legs waxed for the first time, her father went to get his waxed first so he knew she’d be okay. But he never told her that and, in true dad fashion, he kept his secret for years and years.

AndreyPopov via Getty Images

Carlinha1289 recalled that she was 16 and it was time for her school prom, so she told her dad she wanted to get her legs waxed. “I mean, I obviously didn’t want to have missed spots and I wanted my legs to be smooth and whatnot,” she explained. “My dad was very hesitant. He first said ‘no, not yet’, but as prom was approaching I became more and more insistent and he just said ‘fine’ and that he’d do some research and book an appointment. “As usual, he held to his word and a few days later, I had an appointment with the sweetest waxer I’ll probably ever meet. “My dad had ONE condition: no upper legs. We convinced him to do a couple [of] inches from my knees...but no more than that.” At the time, Carlinha1289 didn’t think much of this request and forgot about the story until she returned to the salon more than 10 years later.