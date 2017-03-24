Warning: Readers may find the images in this article upsetting.

A dad has shared a photo of himself cradling his daughter who was born at 18 weeks and lived for just 15 minutes.

Imgur user Tallyman shared the photo with the Imgur community on the day that was meant to be her due date - 23 March 2017. She was born on 23 October 2016.

“She lived for 15 minutes after she was born,” the dad wrote. “She had 10 fingers, 10 toes, all with fingernails and toenails.

“I wish I could have walked her down the aisle, held her when she was scared, took her to her first day of school, but I thank God for the 15 minutes I had with her.”

He continued: “Today’s gonna be rough, but I wanted to share my little girl with you today, Imgur, because she was beautiful and I never want her to be forgotten.”

The photos have been viewed more than 300,000 times in just one day. Many people shared comments on the photo.

“You’re a father and she will always be your first born,” one person wrote. “Keep every memory in your heart no matter how short your time with her was.”

