Celebrities including Stormzy, Russell Crowe, Dawn French and Jason Manford have stepped up to wish a bullied nine-year-old boy a happy birthday.
The boy’s dad tweeted on Thursday 29 June to appeal to celebs and well-known people to send his son, Ollie, a positive birthday message.
Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) said a bully keeps putting his son down and telling him his birthday wouldn’t be good.
“I would love someone to tell [my son] he does mean something and bullying is not okay,” the dad tweeted.
Within a couple of hours, the dad’s initial tweet was retweeted more than 5,000 times. Within 24 hours it had more than 10,000 retweets.
Celebrities, well-known people, sportspeople, actors and actresses, comedians, TV presenters and vlogging stars sent touching words to Ollie.
Here are just a few of the celebrities who have taken part.
And SO many more, which you can view on the whole Twitter thread here.
Ollie’s mum later went on her husband’s Twitter account to thank everyone for their wishes.
Isn’t Twitter amazing, sometimes.