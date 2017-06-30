Celebrities including Stormzy, Russell Crowe, Dawn French and Jason Manford have stepped up to wish a bullied nine-year-old boy a happy birthday.

The boy’s dad tweeted on Thursday 29 June to appeal to celebs and well-known people to send his son, Ollie, a positive birthday message.

Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) said a bully keeps putting his son down and telling him his birthday wouldn’t be good.

“I would love someone to tell [my son] he does mean something and bullying is not okay,” the dad tweeted.