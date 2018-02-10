Dad Whose Son Was Stillborn Set To Run 2,000 Miles For Charity That Was His Rock

HumanKind is a celebration of kindness. We want to tell the stories of people who have done incredible things for others or the planet. To read more uplifting stories, check out our news page.

A dad who needed support after his son was stillborn, is now undertaking a 2,000 mile run in a bid to raise funds for the charity that gave him vital assistance.

Lewis Keywood, 30, from Brixham, Devon, and his ex-wife Vicki Keywood, 31, were told their son’s heart had stopped beating when Vicki was five months pregnant in 2010.

At the time, Lewis didn’t feel able to share his devastation with those closest to him.

“It’s an unthinkable situation for anyone to have to face, but as a man there’s a fear of talking about it in front of women - it’s their body, they’re the ones who carry the child,” he said

“But actually both parents suffer and it’s important to talk about that and share stories with others to make you realise that you’re not alone.

“Carrying his coffin at the funeral was the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but the support that Tommy’s baby charity gave was invaluable.”