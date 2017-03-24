Some Daily Mail readers are claiming today’s splash labelling Google as “the terrorist’s friend” may have missed the mark. The Mail thundered on its front page: “Yesterday it took the Mail two minutes on web to find a terror manual on how to use a car for mass murder”

Daily Mail The Daily Mail's front page on Friday, March 24

No one would doubt the sincerity of the Daily Mail’s campaign to cleanup terror-related material on social media. But some questioned whether a guide on how to deliberately drive a car at pedestrians was needed to perform an attack:

I had no idea what you could do with a knife or a car before the Daily Mail pointed me to Google, enabling my future terrorism pic.twitter.com/GXL7sZjvki — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) March 24, 2017

Others suggested the way the story was presented reflected the paper’s reputation as being stuck in the past and for stoking fear:

Does ... does the Mail know how Google works? https://t.co/wif9fTZ7GX — Kate Bevan (@katebevan) March 24, 2017

well I for one am glad that the good people at the Daily Mail have discovered Google dot com — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) March 23, 2017

Let's just run that through the Daily Mail to Human translator pic.twitter.com/ZZVtz7GjV1 — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 23, 2017

While overly simplistic, less charitable contributors suggested it shouldn’t have taken three reporters to use a search engine:

It took three Daily Mail journalists to Google how to drive a car into a crowd of people. NEWSPAPER OF THE YEAR. pic.twitter.com/y7oNbQ5Dg0 — hrtbps (@hrtbps) March 23, 2017

Two minutes? Even if you're using '95 era dial-up it shouldn't take that long for the words "Drive on the pavement" to load, surely? pic.twitter.com/TDQfGOsEBd — Kit Lovelace (@kitlovelace) March 23, 2017

"1. Get in car. 2. Start car. 3. Drive on pavement (in car)". Investigative journalism at its finest. pic.twitter.com/v08neEDKVZ — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) March 24, 2017

New gameshow where three Daily Mail journalists have two minutes to Google rudimental things like Gatwick departures or yards in an acre. — Nick Walker (@nickw84) March 23, 2017

It took the Daily Mail just two minutes to find out how cars can run people over. Newspaper of the Year. pic.twitter.com/uPeWXkWkca — Douglas Lloyd (@DouglasLloydUK) March 23, 2017

The front page aside, the Mail’s investigation found “Islamic State terror manuals”, including one published a year ago, before the incidents in Nice and Berlin, about using cars and knives to stage an attack. Information about the best vehicles to use, as well as where to strike with a knife on the body was also found by Mail reporters. While the mockery of the Mail may have been strong, even Downing Street said this morning that social media companies must do more on the issue:

Theresa May joins in the pummelling of Google et al on hate material. No10: "It's clear social media companies can and must do more". — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) March 24, 2017