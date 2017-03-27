The Daily Mail has prompted immediate condemnation on social media after featuring Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon on its front page next to the headline: “Never mind Brexit, who won Legs-it!”

The first edition front page was later updated to a slightly toned-down version in the second edition.

The article referred to a meeting in Glasgow between the Prime Minister and Scottish First Minister.

The pair held a tense head-to-head where the PM refused to give ground on the Scottish First Minister’s demand for a second independence referendum. [SEE ALSO: Paul Dacre’s Wikipedia Brutally Hacked After Mail’s ‘Legs-It!’ Front Page] The summit exploded on social media after Downing Street pushed back on Sturgeon’s suggestion May had told her a Brexit deal could be sown up within 18 months, which would boost the SNP’s chances of holding a referendum to their favoured timeline.