The inevitable fall-out from the parliamentary vote paving the way for Brexit has started, with The Daily Mail accusing MPs who voted against legislation of “betrayal” and Nigel Farage labelling them “enemies of democracy”.

The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, which will allow Theresa May to start the Brexit process, cleared its first parliamentary hurdle by a vote in the Commons of 498 to 114.

Few MPs think they can stop the process, and instead want to mitigate ‘hard Brexit’ they fear will damage the UK.

The vote was embarrassing for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as 47 of his MPs (full list here) rebelled against a three-line whip and vote against triggering Article 50.

The vote was hailed by the eurosceptic Mail, which has been a vocal cheerleader of the UK quitting the European Union for years.