The Daily Mail has baffled the British public by tellings its readers to ditch Tory candidates in tomorrow’s election in favour of supporting Lib Dem and Green Party politicians.

The right-wing paper - which has staunchly supported Theresa May - on Wednesday produced a tactical voting guide, identifying 75 seats that could “swing the election” and keep Jeremy Corbyn out of Number 10.

Using Brexit negotiations as motivation, the paper encouraged UKIP supporters to vote blue in seats like Bradford South and Hartlepool and called on Labour-supporting Brexiteers to back the Conservative party in Bridgend and Chorley.

But in eight constituencies, the Mail surprisingly asked voters to forget Tory candidates altogether, telling them to “hold their noses and vote for a minority party to keep Labour out”.