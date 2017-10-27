The Daily Mail’s inbox for collecting stories of “anti-Brexit bias” at UK universities is being inundated with messages, if people on Twitter are to be believed - just not the type they had hoped for.

Yesterday, the tabloid launched a front-page attack on “Remainer universities” - just days after Tory MP Chris Heaton-Harris, a staunch Brexiteer, wrote to all UK vice-chancellors asking for the names of academics teaching about Brexit.

The right-wing publication suggested pro-EU lecturers are leaving students afraid to speak their minds on campus, and claimed professors have been caught “doling out pro-EU pamphlets” and inviting students to Open Britain meetings.

The paper also encouraged readers to get in touch via a specific email address with their own experiences of so-called “anti-Brexit bias.”