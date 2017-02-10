The Daily Mail has attacked Wikipedia after the site banned the tabloid as a source for its entries, saying it was unreliable.

The notoriously inaccurate online encyclopedia’s users accused The Daily Mail and Mail Online of “poor fact checking, sensationalism, and flat-out fabrication”.

Its volunteer editors will now gradually remove around 12,000 links to Mail stories that have been used to source claims in Wikipedia entries, after a debate to ban it.

In its response, the tabloid attacked the site and poked fun at its co-founder Jimmy Wales for allegedly editing his own entry on the site.

It also called the decision a “cynical politically motivated attempt to stifle the free press”.

The paper also hit out at how the decision was made following a discussion in which only a handful of people voted.

A spokeswoman for Mail Newspapers said: “It is hard to know whether to laugh or cry at this move by Wikipedia - a website that is notorious for its own inaccuracy and false truths and which was co-founded by a man who doctored his own biographical entry.