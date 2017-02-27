Journalist John Hall said he saw crowds of people running away from the armed man shortly after 3pm on Sunday.

Witnesses have told of seeing an armed man running down Kingsland Road, Dalston, waving the weapon and “shouting and screaming” at passers-by.

A man was stabbed in the head with a meat cleaver in a bloody altercation in east London that some feared was a “terror attack”.

The 31-year-old told The Sun: “I kept on walking forward until I saw a man screaming and shouting a few feet in front of me.

“There was blood everywhere – pools of it all over the floor and up the walls of a nearby Ladbrokes.

“The man was storming up the road. Cars had to screech to a halt as he just walked out in front of them.

“It was really scary – people looked terrified. They were sprinting to get away.”

The victim, who was in his 40s, was rushed to hospital with head injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody at an east London police station, a Met spokesperson said.