Damian Green Admits Tory-DUP Deal May Not Be Possible

Damian Green has admitted the Conservative Party’s bid to strike an agreement with the DUP may fail, as talks between the two parties appeared to stall ahead of the Queen’s Speech.

The first secretary of state, who is effectively deputy prime minister, told BBC Radio 5 Live this morning “it is possible that we won’t be able to agree” a deal.

Theresa May will unveil her legislative agenda today without having secured a Commons majority almost two weeks after the election.

The prime minister has pinned her hopes on striking a confidence and supply agreement with the 10 DUP MPs that would see the Northern Ireland party back her on important votes.

But the DUP said last night said the talks “haven’t proceeded in a way that the DUP would have expected” and said they “can’t be taken for granted”.