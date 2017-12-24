The woman whose allegations sparked the inquiry leading to Damian Green’s sacking is considering legal action or complaining to the press regulator after “inaccurate” text messages between her and the former cabinet minister were leaked. Kate Maltby said she has been “forced to consider all recourse” after the Mail on Sunday published messages between her and Green, sent after the Conservative MP had allegedly acted inappropriately towards her. In a series of tweets, the journalist said “for technical reasons” some of the texts could “only have been released by Damian Green” and they have been “crudely edited” to suit the former first secretary of state.

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images The woman whose allegations sparked the inquiry leading to Damian Green’s sacking is considering taking legal action after 'inaccurate' text messages between her and the former cabinet minister were leaked

Green reportedly denies any involvement in the leaking of the messages, the Press Association reported. Maltby sparked a Cabinet Office inquiry into Green, who is three decades older than her, by claiming he “fleetingly” touched her knee during a meeting in a pub in 2015, and a year later sent her a “suggestive” text message after she was pictured wearing a corset in a newspaper.

I had really, really wanted to switch off for Christmas and make no further comment on the matter of Green. But the Mail on Sunday have printed text messages today purporting to be from me that are inaccurate and attribute words I have not used. — KateMaltby (@KateMaltby) December 24, 2017

That led to Theresa May sacking her de facto deputy after he made “misleading” statements about subsequent and separate allegations that police found pornography on computers in his parliamentary office in 2008. Reporting the probe’s findings, Cabinet Secretary Sir Jeremy Heywood said that with “competing and contradictory accounts of what were private meetings” it was “not possible to reach a definitive conclusion on the appropriateness of Green’s behaviour with Maltby in early 2015, though the investigation found Maltby’s account to be plausible”. Text messages seen by the Mail on Sunday suggest Maltby sent texts to Green this year, which appeared friendly in tone and included one in February which said “hope to catch up when things calm down”. Green reportedly replied: “They never do so let’s fix a date soon”, to which Maltby is said to have replied: “Great. Night night.” Maltby alleged the original messages passed to the newspaper had left out Green’s invitation to “fix a date”, and that this was only included after she was asked to respond to the story before publication.

BBC Maltby claims the leaked messages have been 'crudely edited'