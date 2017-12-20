Damian Green Sacked After Sleaze Row - HuffPost Verdict

From HuffPost UK Politics Executive Editor Paul Waugh

As she makes it to the end of 2017, it’s a measure of Theresa May’s current strength in the job right now that she can afford to sack the man who is Deputy Prime Minister in all but name.

Damian Green chaired nine crucial Cabinet sub-committees, covering everything from immigration to social reform to key Brexit policies. More importantly, he was one of the few people the PM could trust since the departure of her key chiefs of staff after the snap election fiasco.

Yet Green’s exit, cruelly dubbed ‘Grexit’ by his critics, underlines just how Brexit now dominates everything May does. It is precisely because she has successfully completed Phase 1 of talks with Brussels that she is free to fire such an important minister.

Insiders say that the PM was determined to send out a strong message that sexual harassment – and crucial in this case is that Green failed her new test of making women feel ‘uncomfortable’ - will not be tolerated.

She will also have wanted to make plain that no one, even a close ally and a friend from Oxford 40 years ago, gets any special favours from Theresa May.