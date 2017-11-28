Theresa May is facing a fresh row over Westminster sex harassment claims after it emerged that her deputy Damian Green will stand in for her at Prime Minister’s Question Time.

Downing Street revealed that with the PM on a trip to the Middle East, Green would step up for the weekly set-piece session in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

But with Green under investigation for alleged inappropriate conduct towards a female Tory activist, the First Secretary of State’s prime-time appearance at the despatch box could prove uncomfortable.

Labour has already said that he should step aside from his Cabinet post pending the inquiry, but the PM has insisted that natural justice should allow him to remain in his job during the Cabinet Office probe into the allegations.

Wednesday marks four weeks since Green was first referred for investigation over his conduct towards young activist Kate Maltby.