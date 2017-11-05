First Secretary of State Damian Green has strongly denied claims by a former police chief that pornographic material was found on one of his Commons computers. The Sunday Times reports that ex-Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Bob Quick alleged the “extreme” material was discovered by officers during an inquiry into government leaks in 2008. Green, who is effectively Prime Minister Theresa May’s deputy, said: “This story is completely untrue and comes from a tainted and untrustworthy source.”

Green denied the accusations on Twitter but managed to screenshot the entire email from the special advisor who drafted the statement.

It was then deleted and a cropped version sent in its place.

The allegations came as Labour’s Harriet Harman hit back at claims that a witch hunt against politicians was under way, reports the Press Association. The former deputy party leader told the BBC: “There are a lot of men saying this has been totally blown out of all proportion, this a witch hunt. No, it’s not a witch hunt, it’s long overdue.”

PA Wire/PA Images First Secretary Damian Green.