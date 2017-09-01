Netflix has announced their latest big budget series and while we don’t want to speak too soon, this could very well be their best yet.

After commissioning shows from the likes of Baz Luhrmann and the Duffer brothers - who were behind ‘The Getdown’ and ‘Stranger Things’ respectively - they’ve now snapped up the rights to Damien Chazelle’s new series ‘The Eddy’.

If, like us, you’ve been listening to the ‘La La Land’ soundtrack on repeat since the film’s January release, then you’ll be delighted to hear that ‘The Eddy’ will be a musical drama series, set in contemporary multi-cultural Paris.

REX/Shutterstock Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in 'La La Land'

In news that will come as no surprise to fans of Damien’s recent cinematic, jazz-filled projects, ‘The Eddy’ will focus on “a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them”.

Eight episodes will be made and Netflix has also revealed that the series will feature French, English and Arabic dialogue.

However, there’s no word yet on who will have a starring role.

Ahead of filming, Damien has shared his excitement, stating: “I’ve always dreamed of shooting in Paris, so I’m doubly excited to be teaming up with Jack [Thorne, writer], Glen [Ballard, composer] and Alan [Poul, producer] on this story, and thrilled that we have found a home for it at Netflix.“

Dan MacMedan via Getty Images Damien Chazelle

‘La La Land’ was met with overwhelming positive reviews when it was released and went on to win six Academy Awards earlier this year - though famously missed out on the Best Film accolade to ‘Moonlight’.

Damien has something rather different in the works too though, as his film ‘Freeman’ - which tells Neil Armstrong’s life story - is currently in production.

Weirdest Netflix Categories