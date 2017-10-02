King of Instagram Dan Bilzerian filmed himself fleeing the scene in the immediate aftermath of the Las Vegas shootings that claimed at least 50 lives - then went back to his hotel to “grab a gun” and help officials deal with the injured.
Bilzerian, a professional poker played turned social media playboy, posted a video on his Snapchat as gunfire rang out, saying: “Holy fuck, this girl just got shot in the fucking head.”
“This is so fucking crazy,” the 36-year-old added as he ran from the scene, near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
In a later post, he continued: “So I had to go grab a gun. I’m fucking heading back.
“It’s so crazy, some kind of mass shooting. Guy had a heavy calibre weapon for sure.
“Saw some girl get shot in the face right next to me, her brains fucking hanging out.”
It is not known if Bilzerian, who regularly posts footage of him shooting heavy machinery on his Instagram account where he boats over 22m followers, entered the scene outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino with a firearm.
However, the former Navy SEAL applicant appeared on television news reports, next to police, wearing rubber gloves and seemingly helping deal with crowds.
Fans of Bilzerian applauded his bravery for returning to the scene, while some questioned if his behaviour was “reckless”.
Police believe the gunman, a Las Vegas local who they have not yet named, acted alone and was the “sole aggressor”.
His “belief systems” and “motivation” is unknown at this time, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of Clark County said at a press conference on Monday.
The man was shot dead on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino where he launched his offensive.
Police are seeking “a companion” of the shooter, named Marilou Danley, a woman Lombardo described as Asian and 4-foot-11. They are also tracing two vehicles.
Lombardo said police did not yet have an “accurate” death toll, but at least 50 people had been killed and more than 100 injured after a gunman opened fire on concertgoers attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Some of the dead included off duty police officers who had attended the concert.