King of Instagram Dan Bilzerian filmed himself fleeing the scene in the immediate aftermath of the Las Vegas shootings that claimed at least 50 lives - then went back to his hotel to “grab a gun” and help officials deal with the injured. Bilzerian, a professional poker played turned social media playboy, posted a video on his Snapchat as gunfire rang out, saying: “Holy fuck, this girl just got shot in the fucking head.” “This is so fucking crazy,” the 36-year-old added as he ran from the scene, near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Dan Bilzerian, running from shooter at concert in Las Vegas, says “a girl just got shot in the f*cking head.” pic.twitter.com/5nWkg14wze — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) October 2, 2017

Dan Bilzerian is actually a savage pic.twitter.com/TiUQ8eUWFf — The Big Ol’ Doink (@camerongillis_) October 2, 2017

He went to help Law Enforcement while you guys are sitting at home hatin lol pic.twitter.com/TzXWEX4dso — Ara (@LampRefugee) October 2, 2017

In a later post, he continued: “So I had to go grab a gun. I’m fucking heading back. “It’s so crazy, some kind of mass shooting. Guy had a heavy calibre weapon for sure. “Saw some girl get shot in the face right next to me, her brains fucking hanging out.” It is not known if Bilzerian, who regularly posts footage of him shooting heavy machinery on his Instagram account where he boats over 22m followers, entered the scene outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino with a firearm.

A post shared by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian) on Jul 20, 2017 at 4:04am PDT

However, the former Navy SEAL applicant appeared on television news reports, next to police, wearing rubber gloves and seemingly helping deal with crowds. Fans of Bilzerian applauded his bravery for returning to the scene, while some questioned if his behaviour was “reckless”.

Dan Bilzerian dead ass went to rescue people with a rifle in casinos & clubs, nothing but respect for my president — eU Justin Fargo (@SlLLY) October 2, 2017

This man Dan Bilzerian just left the shooting and came back strapped and is saving lives. MVP material right there. #PRAYERSFORVEGAS — alfy (@focused017) October 2, 2017

It’s a good thought but it’s also very very reckless. Believe me, I’m 100% pro gun, but idk if that was the best idea. — michael (@modestCS) October 2, 2017

What Dan Bilzerian is doing is a bad idea. mass shooting and he grabbed a gun, went back, a guy (not in uniform) running around with a rifle — Rob (@WizKayy) October 2, 2017

Dan Bilzerian is a legend... he saw a girl get shot in the face then runs and grabs his ar and goes back to get people out.. — Ghost (@LondonStPatrick) October 2, 2017

I will never make fun of Dan Bilzerian out of jealousy ever again in my life. Dude is out there clearing out survivors. Eternal respect. — Jacob Shaw (@jakesaysyousuck) October 2, 2017

Police scanner said white male in black t shirt w/ a rifle was clearing out survivors - he posted on his Snapchat that he was on his way back to the scene with a firearm — Jacob Shaw (@jakesaysyousuck) October 2, 2017

Police believe the gunman, a Las Vegas local who they have not yet named, acted alone and was the “sole aggressor”. His “belief systems” and “motivation” is unknown at this time, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of Clark County said at a press conference on Monday. The man was shot dead on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino where he launched his offensive.

Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning re the investigation into the active shooter incident. If seen please call 9-1-1! pic.twitter.com/Z83XvcHejH — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017