Yesterday Donald Trump spoke in front of a graduating class of US Coast Guard Cadets on what was possibly the proudest day of their lives.

He then preceded to hijack the moment to whine about how unfairly he’s been treated as President.

Trump said: “Now I want to take this opportunity to give you some advice. Over the course of your life, you will find that things are not always fair. You will find that things happen to you that you do not deserve, and are not always warranted.