ITV’s brand new show ‘Dance, Dance, Dance’ is set to air on Sunday (8 January), and presenter Will Best has made a bold claim about the programme, declaring that it’s “cooler” than ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

The all-new format will see celebrity contestants performing dance routines, but rather than learning ballroom with the help of a pro, they’ll be recreating iconic music videos and performances.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Will has praised the stars taking part, promising that viewers are in for a treat.

ITV Pictures Alesha Dixon and Will Best

Hmmm… we’re not going to make snap judgements before the show airs, but making a ‘Strictly’ comparison this early on is quite a bold move.

Celebs taking part in the show include ‘Emmerdale’ star Fiona Wade and Jessica Wright, formerly of ‘TOWIE’.

The programme is hosted by Will and Alesha Dixon, and we’ve already been given a sneak peek at what to expect, with this clip from Fiona’s performance of Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’ video:

