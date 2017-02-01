You Need To Watch These Dancers Break It Down To Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You'

Be warned, the above video will make you want to dance immediately, whether you’re sitting at your desk or chilling on the train.
The clip shows a group of young hip hop dancers locking, popping and gliding their way through Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’.
The routine was created by Los Angeles-based choreographer Kyle Hanagami, who counts Jennifer Lopez among his clients.
The routine opens with three talented females...
Before the guys prove they’re not short of a move or two either.
A duo take to the floor to heat things up...
But the star of the show has to be this soloist, who ends the routine with a bucket full of sass.
We can totally understand why the video has had more than 10 million views since it was posted on YouTube earlier this month.
If you’re reading this Ed, we think you need to get these dancers in your next video.