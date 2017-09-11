‘Love Island’ winner Kem Cetinay is reportedly on producers’ wishlists to take part in the upcoming reboot of ‘Dancing On Ice’.

The reality star is said to be in a pool of around 50 potential stars currently being considered for the return of the ITV celebrity-pro skating competition.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Kem Cetinay has been tipped for 'Dancing On Ice'

A source told The Sun: “Kem impressed ITV bosses in Love Island and they wanted one of the contestants for DOI too.

Kem, who won the most recent series of ‘Love Island’ with girlfriend Amber Davies, is said to be in the running with the likes of psychic to the stars Sally Morgan, ‘Bake Off’ champ Candice Brown, ‘Loose Woman’ Saira Khan, Coronation Street’s Katie McGlynn, former royal butler Paul Burrell presenter Toby Anstis, ‘Corrie’ star Antony Cotton and ruby player Max Evans.

ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Kem and Amber won the last series of 'Love Island'

Katie Price had also been heavily rumoured for the series, but it is not currently known whether the on-going drama in her personal life will rule her out.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield confirmed the show’s return last week, after months of speculation.

They will reprise their roles as hosts of ‘Dancing On Ice’, while Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill are also returning, but this time as judges, rather than as coaches.

Former pro skater Sylvain Longchambon, who is married to ‘Coronation Street’ star and former ‘DOI’ contestant Samia Ghadie, has been linked to the head coach job.

‘Dancing On Ice’ originally aired from 2006 to 2014, and will return to ITV in the new year.

