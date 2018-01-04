Two of this year’s ‘Dancing On Ice’ stars have admitted fears over whether they’ll be fit for Sunday’s (7 January) show, after suffering from injuries and illness. ‘Coronation Street’ actor Antony Cotton and Alex Beresford are among the stars hoping to impress the judges with their ice-skating debuts, but the former has been hit with a groin injury, while the ‘Good Morning Britain’ weather presenter has suffered Australian flu.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Antony was appearing on 'GMB' alongside Iain Lee

“So far nothing has dropped off which is a good thing,” Antony optimistically told Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on Thursday’s (4 January) ‘GMB’. “I’ve had a groin strain, ankle injury, hips... “It’s really intense, it’s very dangerous but it’s also very rewarding. “When you learn a step or a sequence and you get it right for the first time, there’s no feeling like that.” Revealing the extent of his flu, Alex later admitted that he feared having to miss the first live show.

ITV Pictures Alex Beresford delivers the weather reports on 'GMB'

“I had the worst case of that Australian flu and I have never ever had flu like that,” he said. “I will never use the term ‘man flu’ again. “I was worried that I wouldn’t be able to make the show on Sunday because every day I would wake up and I would feel worse. “Literally, I’ve been in bed for eight days straight. I’ve missed two rehearsals this week.” ‘Dancing On Ice’ has already lost its first celeb to injury, with Monty Panesar being forced to pull out in early December. He was then replaced by singer Lemar. ‘Dancing On Ice’ kicks off on ITV1 at 6pm, Sunday 7 January.