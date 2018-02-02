‘Dancing On Ice’ contestant Antony Cotton has revealed he fractured “a couple of ribs” after suffering an injury while training. On Wednesday (31 January), Antony fell on the ice while rehearsing for this weekend’s live show, and was taken to a nearby hospital.

ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Antony Cotton

He explained: “Brandee (Malto, his professional partner) and I were training for this week’s show when we lost our balance and both fell backwards onto the ice. “Luckily, Brandee was uninjured but I was taken to hospital where I discovered I had fractured a couple of ribs, front and back. “I’d like to thank the staff at Silver Blades ice rink in Widnes, the doctor and nurse at The Alexandra Hospital in Cheadle, and Brandee, who never left my side throughout.” Despite his injury, Antony will go ahead with his performance on Sunday night (4 February), where he and Brandee will be performing to ‘I Am What I Am’.

Matt Frost/ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Antony and Brandee on the ice last week

The ‘Coronation Street’ actor joked: “The show must go on and as such, we are going to do our best to continue in the Dancing On Ice competition this Sunday. “Hopefully the painkillers and sequins will see us through.” A ‘Dancing On Ice’ spokesperson said: “Antony fell on the ice during training and as a precaution was taken to a nearby hospital. He has since been released and is now resting ahead of the live show this weekend.” This year’s series saw its celebrity contestants enduring injuries before live shows had even begun, with cricketer Monty Panesar being forced out of the competition by an injury, eventually being replaced by singer Lemar. ‘Dancing On Ice’ airs on Sunday nights on ITV.