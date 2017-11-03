‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter Alex Beresford has revealed he’s the latest addition to the ‘Dancing On Ice’ cast.
On Friday morning (3 November), Alex announced live on ‘GMB’ that he was taking up the ninth spot on the line-up, broadcasting from the ice rink at the Natural History Museum.
He said: “I’ve had three lessons – I literally started training on Tuesday. I’m literally at the beginning of my journey.”
Alex continued: “This has been the biggest secret I’ve ever kept. [My son] Cruz is seven and I told him I was doing it when I found out and I said, ‘Look you’ve got to keep this as a big secret, you can’t tell anyone’ and he’s not told a single person! I’m so proud of him – but now he can go and shout about it in school.”
The addition of Alex to the line-up leaves just three slots vacant, with a number of stars still rumoured to be taking part, with rumoured contestants including soap actress Stephanie Waring, media personality Donna Air, sports star Ebony-Jewel Rainford-Brent and former royal butler Paul Burrell.
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will return to host the show while Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will make the switch from acting as mentors for the celebs, to becoming judges, alongside Jason Gardiner, who will also be making what promises to be an explosive return to the panel.
A fourth judge - potentially Ashley Banjo - is also set to be confirmed before the show returns to our screens in early 2018.
‘Good Morning Britain’ airs every weekday from 6am on ITV.