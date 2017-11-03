‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter Alex Beresford has revealed he’s the latest addition to the ‘Dancing On Ice’ cast.

On Friday morning (3 November), Alex announced live on ‘GMB’ that he was taking up the ninth spot on the line-up, broadcasting from the ice rink at the Natural History Museum.

He said: “I’ve had three lessons – I literally started training on Tuesday. I’m literally at the beginning of my journey.”