It’s been three years since ‘Dancing On Ice’ last aired, leaving ‘The Jump’ to steal its title of The Most Perilous Celebrity Show On Television, but ITV could be bringing it back.
Kevin Lygo was appointed as the broadcaster’s director of television last month, and apparently the first thing on his to-do list is to revive the show.
A source has told The Sun: “Kevin always thought ITV axing ‘Dancing On Ice’ was a mistake so now the idea of bringing it back is being looked at.
“It was a smash hit, and even at its worst was still pulling in more than some of the shows currently on telly – particularly in the Sunday night slot.
“It’s very early days and nothing has been commissioned just yet but it’s definitely on the to-do list.
“A Sunday night slot would make a lot of sense.”
The Huffington Post UK has contacted an ITV spokesperson for further comment.
‘Dancing On Ice’ originally aired from 2006 to 2014, and was hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, and later Christine Bleakley.
The series will be remembered for a number of reasons, and many viewers will recall Pamela Anderson’s much-hyped stint on the show - which came to an end in record time, despite her enormous paycheck - and Tim Healy’s spat with Jason Gardiner.
However, there will always be one moment that sticks in our minds the most: David Seaman banging his partner Pam O’Connor’s head on the ice. We’re still not over it.