Jason Gardiner has confirmed that he will be back on our screens when ‘Dancing On Ice’ returns in the new year, revealing the news on ITV’s ‘Lorraine’. Jason - the Craig Revel Horwood of the ‘DOI’ panel - is understandably excited to start judging again, three years after the show was axed by the broadcaster.

PA Archive/PA Images Jason Gardiner

Defending his harsh critiques and praising the efforts of the celebrities who take part, Jason said: “I’m honest. As you know, I always call it as I see it. But similarly when they’re good I give them great praise. I think I help them to improve a lot. “It’s one of the hardest [shows to do], I think. The commitment is intense for them. Let’s not discount what they have to go through. “We have seen some remarkable people come through ‘Dancing on Ice’. To see that journey is wonderful. I’ve really loved that. “Also we’ve had some fun moments. Where you’ve had the Todd Cartys, who’ve gone out through the tunnel and disappeared into oblivion. But all over it’s an exciting show to do.” While Jason will be back in his usual seat, ITV are shaking up some aspects of the show as instead of acting as coaches for the contestants, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will also be judging.

Ian Gavan via Getty Images Torvill and Dean

“It’s going to be wonderful to see that [them judging],” Jason added. “There’s no question, they are ice skating royalty. Their credentials stack up. “However, it’s the first time they’ve judged and, I know everybody thinks, they sit at home, everyone’s got an opinion, but it is quite difficult to be a good judge on these shows and remain impartial.” While ITV are yet to confirm who will be getting their skates on, rumour has it former England cricketer Monty Panesar is one of the first stars to have signed up. ‘Coronation Street’ actress Katie McGlynn and Kem Cetinay are also among those reported to be in talks with bosses.