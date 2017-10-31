Cheryl Baker has been confirmed as the second celebrity participant in the new series of ‘Dancing On Ice’.
On Tuesday (31 October), it was announced on ‘Lorraine’ that ITV bosses had made their mind up (yes, yes, we know, we’re sorry), and cast the Bucks Fizz singer for the upcoming reboot, which launches early next year.
She’s since revealed that she has already begun her training, having not been on the ice in more than 50 years, and will meet her professional skating partner in the coming days.
Cheryl said: “I started training yesterday. It was such huge fun. I’ve never skated apart from when I was about 12. I am feeling nervous.”
All we’re saying is that if there’s not a re-enactment of this iconic Eurovision moment, we’re not interested...
The news of Cheryl’s casting comes one day after ‘Coronation Street’ star Brooke Vincent became the first star confirmed for the show, having been rumoured ever since reports of plans for a ‘Dancing On Ice’ relaunch first emerged.
Fans can look forward to the return of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as presenters, while Jason Gardiner will also be back on the judging panel.
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will also be back, but this time will also be on the panel, as will a fourth judge, whose identity is to be revealed in due course.
Other names tipped to be hitting the ice next year include former ‘Great British Bake Off’ winner Candice Brown, reigning ‘Love Island’ champion Kem Cetinay and former royal butler Paul Burrell, while Katie Price has denied her involvement in the new series.