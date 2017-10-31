Cheryl Baker has been confirmed as the second celebrity participant in the new series of ‘Dancing On Ice’.

On Tuesday (31 October), it was announced on ‘Lorraine’ that ITV bosses had made their mind up (yes, yes, we know, we’re sorry), and cast the Bucks Fizz singer for the upcoming reboot, which launches early next year.

She’s since revealed that she has already begun her training, having not been on the ice in more than 50 years, and will meet her professional skating partner in the coming days.