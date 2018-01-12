TalkSPORT broadcaster Sam Matterface will take over from Matt, who left the show after just one week , an ITV spokesperson has told HuffPost UK.

Sam will provide analysis of the contestants’ performances as the rebooted version of the skating competition continues on Sunday (14 January).

ITV racing pundit Matt left his role on ‘DOI’ after receiving a backlash from viewers over his gregarious presenting style.

In a statement, ITV said: “We can confirm that Matt Chapman has left the show, and wish him all the very best and look forward to him reporting at ITV Racing at Warwick this weekend.”