Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

    12/01/2018 12:57 GMT

    'Dancing On Ice': New Commentator Sam Matterface Announced After Matt Chapman's Early Exit

    Matt left the show after only a week, following a backlash.

    ‘Dancing On Ice’ bosses have confirmed a replacement for short-lived commentator Matt Chapman. 

    TalkSPORT broadcaster Sam Matterface will take over from Matt, who left the show after just one week, an ITV spokesperson has told HuffPost UK. 

    ITV
    Matt Chapman left 'Dancing On Ice' after just one week

    Sam will provide analysis of the contestants’ performances as the rebooted version of the skating competition continues on Sunday (14 January). 

    ITV racing pundit Matt left his role on ‘DOI’ after receiving a backlash from viewers over his gregarious presenting style. 

    In a statement, ITV said: “We can confirm that Matt Chapman has left the show, and wish him all the very best and look forward to him reporting at ITV Racing at Warwick this weekend.”

    Mike Egerton - EMPICS via Getty Images
    Sam Matterface (right) is Dancing On Ice's new commentator

    Speaking to The Sun, Matt claimed it was his decision to walk away from the show, saying: “I’ve decided to hang up my skates, leave the rink and return to the turf and I wish the show the best of luck for the rest of the run.”

    However, just days ago, he said he planned to win his critics over as the series continued. 

    He tweeted: “Hey people thanks for loads of kind comments @dancingonice. Quite a night.

    “And for those thinking: ‘Who the hell was that?’ Will try win you over in next 9 shows! #life #fun #newchallenge.”

    The late Tony Gubba and Simon Reed previously served as commentators on the show. 

    ‘Dancing On Ice’ continues on Sunday at 6pm on ITV. 

