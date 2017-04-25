Jayne Torvill appears to have confirmed the return of ‘Dancing On Ice’, following speculation about whether ITV would be reviving the reality TV format.
For almost a decade, Jayne and her professional partner Christopher Dean served as mentors on the ITV skating show, which pitted a host of famous faces against one another on the ice rink.
After three years away, rumours have been swirling about the possibility of a new series of ‘Dancing On Ice’, which Jayne has seemingly now confirmed, saying she hopes bosses will tweak the format this time around to keep it fresh.
She told The Sun: “I love that it’s coming back. It’s great news – I’m really looking forward to it.
“The show will definitely be refreshed, but the basics will be the same. We will still be teaching celebrities how to skate.
“It was a different sort of platform being in the studio – we like to be creative and come up with new things. There’s a new bar to set when the show returns.”
Eight years into its run, ‘Dancing On Ice’ concluded in 2014 with an all-stars series, which saw former ‘X Factor’ singer Ray Quinn crowned winner five years on from his first skating victory.
A TV insider previously said: “Kevin [Lygo, ITV’s newly-appointed director of television] always thought ITV axing ‘Dancing On Ice’ was a mistake so now the idea of bringing it back is being looked at.
“It was a smash hit, and even at its worst was still pulling in more than some of the shows currently on telly – particularly in the Sunday night slot.”
ITV is yet to comment on the reports, despite a now-deleted tweet from ‘Good Morning Britain’ appearing to confirm the show’s impending return last month.