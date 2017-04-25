Jayne Torvill appears to have confirmed the return of ‘Dancing On Ice’, following speculation about whether ITV would be reviving the reality TV format.

For almost a decade, Jayne and her professional partner Christopher Dean served as mentors on the ITV skating show, which pitted a host of famous faces against one another on the ice rink.

After three years away, rumours have been swirling about the possibility of a new series of ‘Dancing On Ice’, which Jayne has seemingly now confirmed, saying she hopes bosses will tweak the format this time around to keep it fresh.