‘Dancing On Ice’ fans have been speculating about the identities of the upcoming series’ famous contestants, after producers began teasing the new line-up on their Instagram page. So far, four teaser images have been shared on the show’s social media account, and thanks to a bit of amateur detective work (not to mention the fact that each of them seem to correspond with a supposed line-up which was posted online earlier in the year), fans seem to have an idea about who the new contestants will be. The first image to be posted showed an unknown man, clutching some ice cubes with his bare torso exposed.

It didn’t take fans long to speculate that the body resembled former rugby star Max Evans, whose name appeared on the initial “leaked” line-up. Others speculated that the unknown muscle man could also be swimmer Mark Foster or ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Chad Johnson, but they were quickly rebuffed thanks to a lack of tattoos and a distinctly different frame, respectively. The second photo showed some manicured nails next to the laces of some ice skates, sparking yet more conversation in the comments section.

Names thrown out included Sinitta (until it was pointed out that she already took part in the show in 2010, when she was first to be voted out), but the suggestion we’re most likely to side with is sports personality Ebony-Jewel Rainford-Brent, given that she too was name-checked on the leaked line-up. Next up… recognise this famous lipstick?

Many suggested that mystery celeb number three looked a lot like former ‘EastEnders’ star Samantha Womack, who was rumoured for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ earlier this year, but ultimately didn’t appear on the final line-up. While we’re not denying the resemblance, we reckon this is former ‘Great British Bake Off’ winner Candice Brown, given that her love of lippy was a talking point during last year’s series (and the fact that - yup, you guessed it - she’d already been heavily rumoured for the show). And finally, who is this golden girl with her fingers crossed…?

