Monty Panesar is the latest star to sign up for the upcoming series of ITV’s ‘Dancing On Ice’, according to reports.
The show is set to return to our screens in January and the ex-England cricketer is apparently keen to get his skates on.
A source told The Sun: “Monty thinks ‘Dancing On Ice’ will show he’s still got that fight in him - as well as keeping him super fit.”
After being released from his contract with Essex at the end of the 2015 season, Monty rejoined Northamptonshire in 2016. He last played for England in the 2013 Ashes.
Other stars rumoured to have signed up include ‘Love Island’ winner Kem Cetinay and ‘Loose Women’ panellist Saira Khan.
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will return as presenters while Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are mixing things up a little bit by acting as judges, instead of coaching the celebrities.