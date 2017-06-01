The dangers of children swallowing button batteries are being highlighted in a new campaign.

The Child Accident Prevention Trust (CAPT) and the British and Irish Portable Battery Association (BIPBA) have joined forces to provide guidance to parents on how to handle the batteries around children.

They said button cells have been linked to serious injuries and even death among small children, and lithium cell batteries (also small, round batteries) are a “particular concern” as they have a higher voltage.

“Toddlers are hugely curious and love to explore,” said Katrina Phillips, CAPT’s chief executive. “But if they swallow a button battery and it gets stuck in their throat, the battery’s energy can react with bodily fluids to create caustic soda.

“This can burn a hole through the throat and cause serious internal bleeding or even death.”