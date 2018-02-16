Danny Dyer’s Daughter Dani Denies She’s Set For ‘Love Island

After making her (brief) reality TV debut earlier this week, Dani Dyer has denied claims she’s set to sign up for this year’s ‘Love Island’. The 22-year-old was at the start of a stint on ITV2’s new show ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ - which is basically ‘Love Island’, but in South Africa and with physical challenges in place of twerking ones - when she was forced to pull out after suffering an injury during the first challenge. Reports claiming she would be back on our screens when ‘Love Island’ returns soon began circulating, but during an appearance on ‘Good Morning Britain’, Dani was quick to deny the rumours.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Dani speaking to Richard Arnold on 'GMB'

“Literally I found out a day after about this,” she said of the rumours. “I haven’t planned on going on ‘Love Island’, I think it’s a bit too intense.’” “I don’t think I’d be open to something like that.” Dani also admitted her dad probably wouldn’t be tuning in if she did sign up. “I don’t think he could watch it,” she said. “[With] Boys talking about me and stuff. So I haven’t made any plans.”

ITV Dani on 'Survival Of The Fittest'

Dani’s ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ exit aired on Monday (12 February) and she expressed at disappointment at having to bow out in official statement. “I haven’t stopped training since Christmas. I’ve been dieting. I did Tough Mudder last year and I didn’t even hurt myself then.” she said. “I’ve been constantly training up until now and now I’ve gone and dislocated my shoulder. It is what it is I suppose. “My experience in the lead up to going into The Lodge was just amazing, I can’t put it into words how amazing it was so I am absolutely gutted that I can’t do any of the challenges. If I could go back and not dislocate my shoulder, I would definitely change it. “I hope this isn’t the last you’ve seen of me.”