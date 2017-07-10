Daniel Craig has signed up to appear in his fifth ‘James Bond’ film, according to reports.
Ever since his last outing in ‘Spectre’, there has been much speculation Daniel would step down from the spy franchise - something he himself has not exactly helped, repeatedly making comments suggesting he was done playing 007.
However, The Mirror has reported that he’s signed up for the 25th ‘James Bond’ film, currently slated for release in 2018.
A source said: “It’s taken time but Daniel has come round and the strong consensus in the Bond offices is that Mr Craig is 007 again.”
Other actors who had previously rumoured to be in the running to succeed Daniel Craig in the role include Aidan Turner, Tom Hardy and the oft-cited Idris Elba, whose name is thought to have been in the frame for a number of years.
The newspaper has also suggested Adele is once again being touted to sing the accompanying theme tune, having returned to the music scene since the release of ‘Spectre’ in 2015, which featured a ‘Bond’ theme recorded by Sam Smith.
The same insider added: “[Daniel Craig] and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners… she’s more of an unknown quantity, but loved being part of ‘Bond’, so the signs are positive.”
Adele previously released the title track to ‘Skyfall’ in 2012, which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song the following year.
She was on her musical hiatus when ‘Spectre’ was released, with Sam Smith contributing the Oscar-winning song ‘Writing’s On The Wall’ to the soundtrack, which also has the honour of being the first ‘Bond’ theme to top the UK singles chart.