Daniel Craig has signed up to appear in his fifth ‘James Bond’ film, according to reports.

Ever since his last outing in ‘Spectre’, there has been much speculation Daniel would step down from the spy franchise - something he himself has not exactly helped, repeatedly making comments suggesting he was done playing 007.

However, The Mirror has reported that he’s signed up for the 25th ‘James Bond’ film, currently slated for release in 2018.