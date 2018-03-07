All Sections
    07/03/2018 11:13 GMT

    ‘Black Panther’ Star Daniel Kaluuya Wore Fenty Beauty Foundation To The Oscars

    Flawless.

    ‘Black Panther’ star Daniel Kaluuya wore foundation from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line for the Oscars’ red carpet last weekend.

    Kaluuya, who was nominated for Best Actor for his role in ‘Get Out’, looked flawless as he posed on the red carpet at the 90th Academy awards.

    The dewy glow brought the ‘no-makeup-makeup’ look to another level.

    Christopher Polk via Getty Images

    Fenty Beauty shared the information on Twitter, explaining that he wore the Pro Filt’r foundation on #480 and #490. The look was put together by makeup artist Amber Amos. 

    Though it’s not uncommon for men to wear makeup nowadays, the news was still a pleasant surprise to many fans who expressed their admiration on social media. 

    When someone asked what the star would need need makeup for, another quipped “same thing as anyone else”.

    While another Twitter user wrote that Kaluuya was the “king of Fenty Beauty,” to which the brand responded with a simple “Facts.”

    Others were more impressed with Amos’ handy work, as the makeup was so subtle that it truly looked like Kaluuya was wearing “no makeup” at all.

    Fenty Beauty slays. Again. 

