    • ENTERTAINMENT
    17/02/2018 09:23 GMT

    Daniel Kaluuya’s Account Of Meeting Oprah Winfrey Is One Of The Purest Things On Earth

    This is too good.

    When Daniel Kaluuya took the lead role in indie horror film ‘Get Out’, he had no idea that the part would go on to land him Oscar, Bafta and Golden Globe nominations… or that he’d get to meet Oprah Winfrey.

    Speaking on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, the actor - who also stars in the recently-released ‘Black Panther’ - revealed what it was like to come face-to-face with the Hollywood legend, after being introduced by another huge star.

    Isabel Infantes - PA Images via Getty Images
    Daniel Kaluuya

    “I met Denzel [Washington] and Oprah at the same time,” he explained. “It was like this segue of African American excellence.

    “Denzel came up to me with an English accent and was like ‘yeah mate, cheers mate, cheers mate’, and I said, ‘wooah, what’s happening? How do you know who I am?’.”

    “And then he went to his wife, ‘He thinks I don’t know who he is!’. Then he goes, Come meet Oprah.”

    “I hugged her,” Daniel admitted. “I hugged her so tightly, she felt so good man. She felt good.

    Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    Daniel met Oprah at the Golden Globes 

    “She smells amazing Graham, I swear. Oprah is premium. You’ve got inhale deeply. Really deeply.”

    We’ll bear that in mind. Y’know, in case we ever bump into Oprah somewhere. 

    Daniel was on the show alongside Alicia Vikander and ‘I, Tonya’ star Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, who are also up for awards at this weekend’s Baftas.

    Daniel is nominated for the Best Actor and Rising Star prizes, while Margot and Allison are up for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

    Conversations