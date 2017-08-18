Danielle Lloyd has found a way to fit all her (soon-to-be) four kids in the back of the car, without having to splash out on a brand-new vehicle.
The mum posted a photo of the four seats lined up with the boys’ names embroidered on the back of them (although her unborn sons’ name was blurred out).
“Absolutely love our new personalised car chair made for our four boys making our three seats into four,” Lloyd captioned the photo on Thursday 17 August.
Lloyd continued: “Thanks so much to @multimacseat for doing such a great job... fully recommend it to anyone with lots of children a lot cheaper than having to change your car.”
The multimac car seat is a multiple child car seat company that creates three- and four-seater safety seats for kids that fit in a standard-sized car.
Lloyd is expecting her fourth child and is said to be due at the end of August.
She is already mum to Archie, six, Harry, five, and George, two, with her former partner Jamie O’Hara. This will be her first child with her fiancé Michael O’Neill.