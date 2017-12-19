Danielle Lloyd has hit back at critics who disagreed with her decision to choose the sex of her fifth child by showing it’s a “family decision”.

The 34-year-old, who is mum to Archie, six, Harry, five, and George, two, with former partner Jamie O’Hara and newborn Ronnie with her fiancé Michael O’Neill, recently spoke out about her desire for a girl.

In a statement read out on ‘Loose Women’, Lloyd said: “I’m not sure why anyone would deny us this. I’ve always wanted a girl, I totally appreciate the fact that some women aren’t lucky enough to have children and might think I’m selfish.

“Michael and I will go abroad for gender selection, I don’t doubt that many celebrities do it, but not many people say it.”

After receiving criticism, Lloyd shared a video on Instagram of her boys’ disappointment when they found out her fourth child would be a boy.