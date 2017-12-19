Danielle Lloyd has hit back at critics who disagreed with her decision to choose the sex of her fifth child by showing it’s a “family decision”.
The 34-year-old, who is mum to Archie, six, Harry, five, and George, two, with former partner Jamie O’Hara and newborn Ronnie with her fiancé Michael O’Neill, recently spoke out about her desire for a girl.
In a statement read out on ‘Loose Women’, Lloyd said: “I’m not sure why anyone would deny us this. I’ve always wanted a girl, I totally appreciate the fact that some women aren’t lucky enough to have children and might think I’m selfish.
“Michael and I will go abroad for gender selection, I don’t doubt that many celebrities do it, but not many people say it.”
After receiving criticism, Lloyd shared a video on Instagram of her boys’ disappointment when they found out her fourth child would be a boy.
The throwback video showed Lloyd asking her sons who wanted a girl - to which her three boys all cheered - and who wanted a boy - to which they “boo’ed”.
When the blue balloons were revealed, only one of her boys seemed impressed.
Lloyd shared the video after the reaction to her gender selection and wrote: “Need I say more? Gender selection is a family decision.”
Mums on HuffPost UK Parents Facebook page didn’t see an issue with the selection.
“I don’t see any reason why they shouldn’t do this,” wrote Davina Taylor. “I have two boys and would certainly have had a third child if there had been a way for me to guarantee a girl.
“Not because I don’t love my boys - I adore them - but because I would’ve liked to have experienced both.”
And mum Yvonne Voller wrote: “If they want a little girl and have the money good on them It’s nobody’s business it’s not cheap. We knew of someone who did it but it was unsuccessful.”
Commenting on Lloyd’s video, some disagreed with her choice: “You should not mess with nature,” wrote one person. “Sometimes you just have to be thankful in life for what you have instead of thinking you can buy what you want. I really do find it disgusting.”
Another wrote: “Each to their own BUT if I was in your position I would donate the money I had for gender selection to an infertility charity and try natural conception. Every baby is a gift regardless of gender. Maybe your path is to be a mother of boys?”
