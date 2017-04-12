Danielle Lloyd has revealed her fiancé Michael O’Neill has looked into gender selection to help her achieve her dream of having a baby girl.

Lloyd is currently pregnant with her fourth child and she found out the sex of the baby live on ‘Loose Women’ on 7 April, when she was handed a blue balloon by Nadia Sawalha.

“I was shocked when I first learned I was having a son, Michael was scared I was going to be disappointed but I’ve come to terms with the fact I’m having a boy,” she told Closer.

“It’s always been my dream to have a girl but I’d be fine with the four boys. Michael wants another baby, but I wouldn’t risk another boy.

“He’s looked at gender selection, so we could do that.”