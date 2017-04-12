All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    12/04/2017 12:20 BST

    Danielle Lloyd's Fiancé Has Looked Into Gender Selection So She Can Have A Daughter After Four Sons

    'I wouldn’t risk another boy.'

    Danielle Lloyd has revealed her fiancé Michael O’Neill has looked into gender selection to help her achieve her dream of having a baby girl.

    Lloyd is currently pregnant with her fourth child and she found out the sex of the baby live on ‘Loose Women’ on 7 April, when she was handed a blue balloon by Nadia Sawalha.

    “I was shocked when I first learned I was having a son, Michael was scared I was going to be disappointed but I’ve come to terms with the fact I’m having a boy,” she told Closer.

    “It’s always been my dream to have a girl but I’d be fine with the four boys. Michael wants another baby, but I wouldn’t risk another boy.

    “He’s looked at gender selection, so we could do that.”

    So it's official it's a boy 💙 thanks @loosewomen for sharing this magical moment we had a lovely day and can't wait

    A post shared by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on

    Lloyd is already mum to Archie, six, Harry, five, and George, two, with her former partner Jamie O’Hara.

    Her fourth baby is due in June 2017.

    “I’m going to be overrun with boys!” she said after learning the results from the scan on ‘Loose Women’.

    How unbelievable is this pic 💙🌎

    A post shared by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:parentsparents-to-bePregnancygenderDanielle Lloydgender selection

    Conversations