Danielle Lloyd has revealed her fiancé Michael O’Neill has looked into gender selection to help her achieve her dream of having a baby girl.
Lloyd is currently pregnant with her fourth child and she found out the sex of the baby live on ‘Loose Women’ on 7 April, when she was handed a blue balloon by Nadia Sawalha.
“I was shocked when I first learned I was having a son, Michael was scared I was going to be disappointed but I’ve come to terms with the fact I’m having a boy,” she told Closer.
“It’s always been my dream to have a girl but I’d be fine with the four boys. Michael wants another baby, but I wouldn’t risk another boy.
“He’s looked at gender selection, so we could do that.”
Lloyd is already mum to Archie, six, Harry, five, and George, two, with her former partner Jamie O’Hara.
Her fourth baby is due in June 2017.
“I’m going to be overrun with boys!” she said after learning the results from the scan on ‘Loose Women’.