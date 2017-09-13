Danielle Lloyd has given birth to her fourth child, her first with fiancé Michael O’ Neill.
The 33-year-old, who is already mum to Archie, six, Harry, five, and George, two, with her former partner Jamie O’Hara, is “overjoyed” with the new arrival.
“Mum and baby are doing well,” a spokesperson revealed to OK! Online.
“Michael and Danielle are in love with their baby boy. Her mum Jackie was also by her side. The family are completely overjoyed.”
Lloyd announced she was pregnant with her fourth child with a Beyoncé-inspired shoot in February 2017.
She found out she was having another boy live on ’Loose Women’.
“I’m so happy,” Lloyd said when she found out she was having a son. “I’m going to be overrun with boys.”
In April 2017, she revealed her fiancé Michael O’Neill has looked into gender selection to help her achieve her dream of having a baby girl.
“I was shocked when I first learned I was having a son, Michael was scared I was going to be disappointed but I’ve come to terms with the fact I’m having a boy,” she told Closer.
“It’s always been my dream to have a girl but I’d be fine with the four boys. Michael wants another baby, but I wouldn’t risk another boy. He’s looked at gender selection, so we could do that.”
Congrats to the couple!