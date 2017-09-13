Danielle Lloyd has given birth to her fourth child, her first with fiancé Michael O’ Neill.

The 33-year-old, who is already mum to Archie, six, Harry, five, and George, two, with her former partner Jamie O’Hara, is “overjoyed” with the new arrival.

“Mum and baby are doing well,” a spokesperson revealed to OK! Online.

“Michael and Danielle are in love with their baby boy. Her mum Jackie was also by her side. The family are completely overjoyed.”