Danielle Lloyd has shared a photo of her body seven days after giving birth and urged people to stop judging other women’s post-baby bodies.

The 33-year-old mum, who gave birth to her fourth son on 13 September, said she’d read a lot in the press about what mums are “supposed” to look like.

“I had my baby one week ago and this is me, simply me,” she wrote on Instagram alongside the photo of herself on 20 September.

“I’ve had no time to go to the gym or diet in a week, I’ve been with my newborn. But should I really be ashamed of how I look for fear of judgement?

“Carrying a few extra pounds, breastfeeding or bottle feeding. Aren’t we just all sick of judging each other?”