Danielle Lloyd is pregnant with her fourth child.

The 33-year-old, who is already mum to Archie, six, Harry, five, and George, two, with her former partner Jamie O’Hara, is said to be due in June 2017.

She announced the new arrival by taking part in a Beyoncé-inspired shoot for OK! Magazine.

“So it’s official, I’m expecting a baby,” she wrote on Instagram. “I loved this Beyoncé-inspired shoot with @ok_mag #pregnant #baby #excited.”

This will be her first child with her fiancé Michael O’Neill.