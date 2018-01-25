Born on a council estate in Edinburgh, 27-year-old Danielle Rowley comes from a family of Labour Party activists and hit the doors campaigning as a teenager.

After graduating with a journalism degree from the city’s Edinburgh Napier University, Rowley worked for Gordon Brown’s office as a media manager during the Scottish Independence Referendum campaign before moving to work for the housing charity Shelter.

But having stood for the Scottish Youth Parliament, her real ambition was to secure a role in frontline politics was her real ambition.

Her chance arrived sooner than expected when Theresa May called a snap General Election in June, and after being selected as the Midlothian candidate, Rowley earned her stripes with a feat managed by just a handful of MPs north of the Border - beating the SNP.

Since vowing to stamp out the need for food banks in her maiden speech, she has chaired Richard Leonard’s successful campaign to become Scottish Labour Leader after Kezia Dugdale’s shock resignation.

A strong supporter of Jeremy Corbyn, Rowley is also Parliamentary Private Secretary to Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry, the MP favoured by many trade unionists to replace the leader.

Where were you born and raised?

I was born in Edinburgh and have lived in Midlothian my whole life, and in my current home since I was two.

What did you want to be when you were 16?