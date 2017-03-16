Danniella Westbrook has launched a fresh attack on ‘EastEnders’, claiming the soap “uses her for PR”.
The former Sam Mitchell actress has said bosses have blocked a full-time return for her character, following her short stint for on-screen mother Peggy’s funeral last summer.
Danniella’s comeback was shrouded in controversy, after reports claimed she was sacked for poor time keeping and bad behaviour.
She later denied that was the case, insisting she was only hired for four episodes, and accused a cast member of leaking the reports.
Now speaking to The Sun about the prospect of going back again, Danniella said: ”The last time I went back, fans [wanted me back] because [Sam’s] a superbitch and there’s good tension between her and Sharon and all that stuff.
“And now because you haven’t got the Pauline, Peggy and Pat-type older characters and it needs Sam, Sharon and Roxy, but they just won’t do it.
“They just will not do it. They have said I’m sacked, I’m this and that. They seem to use me for PR and not for the work,” she added.
Danniella first played the character on-and-off from 1990 until 2000, but amid her battle with drug addiction, the role of Sam was recast in 2002, with Kim Medcalf taking over until her departure in 2005.
When bosses decided to reintroduce the character in 2009, they opted to bring back Danniella’s version of the character, who remained on the show until 2010.
In the aftermath of her stint for Peggy’s funeral, Danniella claimed bosses “needed to listen to the public” more, and bring her character back permanently.
She wrote on Instagram last June: “It’s such a shame I won’t be going back to the show as I think people would of loved to see Sam as a mum and with a different take on the character… But I don’t write the show I just do what they tell me.
“And they’ve done what they always do use Sam when she’s needed & then send her off in a black cab. I wish @bbceastenders would listen to the public more. But either way I’m grateful of the 4 episodes I got to film.”
In another outburst during an appearance on ‘Good Morning Britain‘, Danniella said felt short-changed in not being able to share the screen with Barbara Windsor and Ross Kemp during her return stint, and suggesting she’d rather appear in ‘Emmerdale’ than make another Albert Square comeback.
