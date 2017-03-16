Danniella’s comeback was shrouded in controversy, after reports claimed she was sacked for poor time keeping and bad behaviour.

The former Sam Mitchell actress has said bosses have blocked a full-time return for her character, following her short stint for on-screen mother Peggy’s funeral last summer.

Danniella Westbrook has launched a fresh attack on ‘EastEnders’ , claiming the soap “uses her for PR”.

She later denied that was the case, insisting she was only hired for four episodes, and accused a cast member of leaking the reports.

Now speaking to The Sun about the prospect of going back again, Danniella said: ”The last time I went back, fans [wanted me back] because [Sam’s] a superbitch and there’s good tension between her and Sharon and all that stuff.

“And now because you haven’t got the Pauline, Peggy and Pat-type older characters and it needs Sam, Sharon and Roxy, but they just won’t do it.

“They just will not do it. They have said I’m sacked, I’m this and that. They seem to use me for PR and not for the work,” she added.