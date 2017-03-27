Danniella Westbrook Checking Into Treatment Facility As She Continues To Battle Demons

Danniella Westbrook has admitted she is checking herself into a treatment centre again.
The former ‘EastEnders’ actress, who has battled cocaine addition in the past, told fans she wants freedom from the “demons” haunting her, which “make her weak to her addictions”.
Danniella has had a tough few months, having contracted septicemia caused by rogue dental work, which she previously admitted had led to a drugs relapse and suicide attempt.
Telling fans of her plan to get well again in a post on Instagram, Danniella also revealed she’d suffered a miscarriage last year.
“So I’m checking in to treatment again,” she wrote.
“The therapy show I did cost me a lot of heart ache painful childhood memories and trauma that the show didn’t fix.
“Put that with a total lie and sham of a marriage the illness from botched bodies botching my health and a break up from the only man I ever loved and loosing a baby last year, I think it’s time I did this once and for all for myself my kids and my very small but close circle of friends [sic].”
Claiming she would not be leaving until she was “100% well”, Danniella continued: “Am I scared yes but I do want a quality of life I don’t have today and the freedom of a life without Demons haunting me and making me weak to my addictions.
“So in a few weeks time I shall be checking in to a friends treatment centre and I won’t be leaving until I’m a 100% well in my mind body and (love) #backtospain.”
Danniella first relapsed in 2014, after not using cocaine in over a decade.
She battled addiction to the drug throughout the 90s, with her illness eventually leading to her losing her role as Sam Mitchell in ‘EastEnders’ in 2000.
Last year, she reprised her soap role for Peggy Mitchell’s funeral, after making it to the final of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.
However, she has hit out at the soap on numerous occasions since her appearance, most recently claiming they used her for press.
Need friendly, confidential advice on drugs?
- Contact FRANK on 0300 123 6600 or visit the website for alternative contact methods.