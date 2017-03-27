Danniella Westbrook Checking Into Treatment Facility As She Continues To Battle Demons

The former ‘EastEnders’ actress, who has battled cocaine addition in the past, told fans she wants freedom from the “demons” haunting her, which “make her weak to her addictions”.

Danniella Westbrook has admitted she is checking herself into a treatment centre again.

Danniella has had a tough few months, having contracted septicemia caused by rogue dental work, which she previously admitted had led to a drugs relapse and suicide attempt.

Telling fans of her plan to get well again in a post on Instagram, Danniella also revealed she’d suffered a miscarriage last year.

“So I’m checking in to treatment again,” she wrote.

“The therapy show I did cost me a lot of heart ache painful childhood memories and trauma that the show didn’t fix.

“Put that with a total lie and sham of a marriage the illness from botched bodies botching my health and a break up from the only man I ever loved and loosing a baby last year, I think it’s time I did this once and for all for myself my kids and my very small but close circle of friends [sic].”